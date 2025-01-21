Key Ohio State football player started career at Arizona State
Special teams play could be the difference in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game — and Ohio State has one of the best special teams players in the country in its corner.
Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann transferred to Ohio State in the spring of 2023, and he has been nearly perfect for the Buckeyes this season. The Buckeyes have converted all 72 of their extra-point tries this season, while making 11-of-15 field goals (73.3%). In punting situations, the Buckeyes are averaging 41.5 yards per punt.
Ohio State's stellar special teams play starts with Ferlmann, who spent his first two seasons at Arizona State before entering the college football transfer portal after Herm Edwards was fired in 2022.
Ferlmann has been the starting long snapper for the Buckeyes the past two seasons, and coach Ryan Day needs him to be dialed in against Notre Dame on Monday night.
A 5-star prospect out of Boulder Creek High School in Anthem, Arizona (a Phoenix suburb), Ferlmann redshirted his freshman season in Tempe before becoming Arizona State's starting long snapper.
Ferlmann still has two years of college eligibility and could be back with the Buckeyes next season.
The College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame is scheduled to kick off Monday at 5:30 p.m. MST/7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.