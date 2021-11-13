LIVE BLOG: Arizona State Visits Washington

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog for tonight's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies.

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live coverage of week eleven's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies. Here you'll find scores, news, analysis and more throughout the game.

Pregame



Who: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 pm Arizona time

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Spread: Arizona State (-6)

The Arizona State Sun Devils look to finish the 2021 season on a high note with just three games left on the year. The Sun Devils need to win the rest of their matchups to give themselves a chance at winning the Pac-12 South, although today's Utah win over Arizona makes ASU's margin of error even slimmer.

Washington, hosting Arizona State, looks to use poor weather conditions to their advantage against a Sun Devils team that has mostly played in optimal environments for most of the season.

The Huskies will be without head coach Jimmy Lake (one-game suspension for making physical contact with a player) and offensive coordinator John Dohnovan (fired after Oregon game) when they defend their home turf tonight.

We also won't promise any fox sightings tonight.

Reading Material

Sloppy Weather Conditions Await Arizona State-Washington

Arizona State: How to Stream, Watch, Listen

Experts Predict Arizona State-Washington

Sun Devils Unveil Road Uniforms for Washington

Arizona State: 3 X-Factors vs Washington