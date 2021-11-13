Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    LIVE BLOG: Arizona State Visits Washington

    Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog for tonight's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies.
    Author:

    Welcome to AllSunDevils' live coverage of week eleven's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies. Here you'll find scores, news, analysis and more throughout the game.

    Injury Updates

    Pregame

    Who: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies
    When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 pm Arizona time
    Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
    Spread: Arizona State (-6)

    The Arizona State Sun Devils look to finish the 2021 season on a high note with just three games left on the year. The Sun Devils need to win the rest of their matchups to give themselves a chance at winning the Pac-12 South, although today's Utah win over Arizona makes ASU's margin of error even slimmer. 

    Washington, hosting Arizona State, looks to use poor weather conditions to their advantage against a Sun Devils team that has mostly played in optimal environments for most of the season. 

    The Huskies will be without head coach Jimmy Lake (one-game suspension for making physical contact with a player) and offensive coordinator John Dohnovan (fired after Oregon game) when they defend their home turf tonight. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    We also won't promise any fox sightings tonight.

    Reading Material

    Sloppy Weather Conditions Await Arizona State-Washington

    Arizona State: How to Stream, Watch, Listen 

    Experts Predict Arizona State-Washington

    Sun Devils Unveil Road Uniforms for Washington

    Arizona State: 3 X-Factors vs Washington

    ASU Helmet
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Arizona State Visits Washington

    1 minute ago
    rain asu
    Football

    Sloppy Weather Awaits Arizona State-Washington

    25 minutes ago
    Jayden Daniels USC
    Football

    Arizona State-Washington: How to Stream, Watch, Listen

    7 hours ago
    Trayanum USC
    Football

    Experts Predict Arizona State-Washington

    7 hours ago
    UC Riverside
    Basketball

    Fans, Social Media React to UC Riverside's Miraculous Game Winning Shot over Arizona State

    Nov 12, 2021
    Boakye dunk
    Football

    AllSunDevils Podcast: Thoughts on USC, Basketball Season and More

    Nov 12, 2021
    Pat Tillman Yellow Helmet
    Football

    Sun Devils Unveil Road Uniforms for Washington Road Trip

    Nov 12, 2021
    daniels-trayanum (2)
    Football

    Arizona State: Three X-Factors for Sun Devils vs. Washington

    Nov 12, 2021