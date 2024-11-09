Live updates, score: Arizona State football vs. UCF
How will the Arizona State football team fare without Heisman Trophy contender Cam Skattebo in the backfield?
We'll find out soon as the Sun Devils host UCF in a Big 12 football matchup on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.
Arizona State (6-2, 3-2) is favored by 2.5 points over UCF (4-5, 2-4).
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights from start to finish. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 5 p.m. MST.
First Quarter Updates
Blocked punt touchdown return! Arizona State's Martell Hughes blocks UCF's punt and Montana Warren scoops it up and races down the sideline for a touchdown. What a wild sequence. Warren barely kept his balance and stayed inbounds after scooping up the blocked punt. It's now Arizona State 7, UCF 7 with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
ASU turnover on downs: Kenny Dillingham goes for it on 4th-and-4 from the UCF 40-yard line and Sam Leavitt's pass is broken up. UCF takes over at its own 40, leaading 7-0.
Touchdown UCF: The Knights march down the field on their opening drive, covering 75 yards in 13 plays and scoring on an 8-yard run by RJ Harvey to take a 7-0 lead. The drive ate up 7:14.
UCF wins the coin toss and elects to receive. Arizona State's defense will have a chance to make an early stop.
Pregame Updates
Arizona State's Pat Tillman helmets are incredible.