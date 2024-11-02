Live updates, score: Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 football game
After a week off to regroup and get healthy, the Arizona State Sun Devils return to the field Saturday for a Big 12 football road game against Oklahoma State.
Because of poor weather conditions in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the kickoff was moved up from 6 p.m. CT to 2:30 p.m. CT. The time change has impacted the TV channel situation. The game will still be televised on FOX in Arizona and Oklahoma, but in every other state it will be aired on FS2.
Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) enters the game as 4.5-point favorites, but ESPN's FPI favors Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5).
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis, big play highlights and much more as Arizona State tries to get its first Big 12 road victory:
First Quarter Live Updates
ASU missed field goal: Well, we've seen this before. Parker Lewis misses a 47-yard field goal wide right. Lewis was named the starting kicker this week after Dillingham opened up the kicking job. These are tough conditions to kick in with the wind swirling inside Boone Pickens Stadium. ASU still leads 7-0 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Jordyn Tyson drop: ASU's wide receiver drops what would have been a first-down reception on 3rd-and-8, forcing the Sun Devils to kick a field goal.
ASU 4th down conversion! On their second possession, the Sun Devils go for it on 4th-and-3 and Sam Leavitt converts with his legs. Great sign for ASU.
Touchdown Arizona State! The Sun Devils march down the field on their first drive and score on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson. ASU leads 7-0 with 11:21 left in the first quarter. Leavitt looked sharp on the opening drive (4-of-5 for 43 yards).
Cam Skattebo big run! Arizona State's running back is already breaking tackles as he busts loose for a 29-yard run on 3rd-and-1.
OSU wins coin flip: Arizona State will start with the ball. The weather conditions are much better than expected with no rain currently falling. It is windy, though, which is something to monitor in the kicking game.
Pregame Updates
The skies are cloudy, but it is 71 degrees and not currently raining in Stillwater. Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt is back for Arizona State. We'll keep an eye on his rib injury throughout the game.