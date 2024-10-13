Only 3 Big 12 teams ranked in AP Top 25 college football poll
The Big 12 did not get any love from the college football poll voters this week.
Arizona State's 27-19 upset of No. 16 Utah knocked the Utes out of this week's AP Top 25 poll - but no other Big 12 team moved in. The two lone unbeaten teams in the conference moved up: Iowa State (6-0) to No. 9 and BYU (6-0) to No. 13. Kansas State (5-1) moved up one spot to No. 17 after holding off Colorado.
With just three ranked teams, the Big 12 is at the bottom of the Power 4 conference pecking order. The SEC has eight ranked teams, the Big Ten has six and the ACC has four.
The Sun Devils were the next closest Big 12 team to being ranked as they received 39 votes. Texas Tech received 18 votes and Utah received 7.
Texas and Oregon are the top two teams in the poll and are in the driver's seat for the top two seeds in the College Football Playoff.
Here's the full AP Top 25 college football poll for Week 8 of the 2024 season:
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
Oct. 13, 2024
- Texas (56)
- Oregon (6)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
Also receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1