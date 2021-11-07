Rachaad White Runs Rampant in Historic Rushing Performance

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    White Runs Rampant in Historic Rushing Performance

    Arizona State running back Rachaad White rushed for over 200 yards in the Sun Devils' victory over the USC Trojans.
    There were over 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter, and Arizona State Sun Devils running back Chip Trayanum had the football slip out of his grasp for the third time in four games. 

    The USC Trojans took over and later scored a touchdown to take an early lead at Sun Devil Stadium. 

    Turnovers were a major topic of discussion in Tempe following a five-turnover loss to Washington State the week before. 

    Although head coach Herm Edwards reiterated that he simply chose the hot hand when feeding Rachaad White following the fumble, Trayanum putting the ball on the ground opened a path for his fellow ball-carrier to take over the game.

    Boy, did he.

    White became the sixth player since Arizona State joined the Pac-12 conference (formerly known as the Pac-10) to rush for over 200 yards against a conference opponent, gaining 202 yards in the 31-16 victory over USC. 

    Other top rushing performances:

    312: Eno Benjamin vs. Oregon State (Sept. 29, 2018)

    226:Delvon Flowers vs. Oregon State (Oct. 20, 2001)

    214: J.R. Redmond at USC (Oct. 3, 1998)

    214: Mario Bates vs. Washington (Sept. 5, 1992)

    208: Robert Weathers vs. California (Oct. 17, 1981)

    White hit a few milestones in the process, officially hitting over 1,000 career rushing yards while also having his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. 

    "You know you're in for a good one when you see a fox on the field; that was amazing," said White following the game. 

    While an actual fox did appear in the first quarter, it was White's sly, fox-like running style that guided his team to victory. 

    White also scored three touchdowns in the process, marking just the second occurrence in his time at Arizona State he's been able to accomplish such a feat.

    White's 28 attempts are also a career high, and just the seventh time in 12 games that he has averaged over seven yards per carry, finishing with 7.2 on the night. 

    The impressive runner for the Sun Devils has began to pick up steam on a national level, too. White is almost guaranteed to get an invite to the coveted Senior Bowl following the season, as his hot performances have draftniks grouping him with top runners in this year's draft class.

    For now, however, the Sun Devils will look to utilize White's elite rushing to finish the season strong. Up next for Arizona State is a road trip to Washington next Saturday. 

    Bet your bottom dollar, White will have another opportunity to showcase his talents. 

