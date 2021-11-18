Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Report: Arizona State Players Involved in Car Accident; Jalin Conyers Transported to Hospital

    Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers was transported to a local hospital after suffering a laceration to the head, according to 247 Sports.
    On Thursday, SunDevilSource reported five Arizona State Sun Devils football players were involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Tempe. 

    The accident, which featured two cars, both contained Arizona State players. 

    Jacob Rudner reports defensive ends Joe Moore and Stanley Lambert as well as defensive back T Lee were in a vehicle that collided with a car that had tight ends Jalin Conyers and Curtis Hodges inside.

    The report said, "Conyers suffered a laceration on his head and was transported to a local hospital while Hodges suffered a minor superficial wound. Moore, Lee and Lambert were initially believed to be uninjured in the crash, which was responded to by Tempe police and fire departments."

    Only two days away from a road game at Oregon State, the Sun Devils will now likely cooperate with local authorities to learn details of what exactly happened.

    For now, however, the team just hopes Conyers and everyone involved are OK. The specific severity of any injuries are unknown at this time, although it appears Conyers was the only one possibly serious.

    AllSunDevils will update when more information becomes available. 

    

