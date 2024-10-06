Arizona State quarterback turns heads with 4-touchdown performance
It has not taken long for Sam Leavitt to make a name for himself.
An under recruited class of 2023 quarterback out of Oregon who redshirted at Michigan State last season, Leavitt has led Arizona State to a 4-1 record and thrilling home victories over Mississippi State and Kansas. The Sun Devils won three games all of last season.
Despite being a redshirt freshman, Leavitt looked the part of a veteran quarterback on Saturday night, throwing a career-high four touchdown passes to lead Arizona State to a 35-31 Big 12 victory over Kansas. He also hurt the Jayhawks with his legs, rushing 10 times for 77 yards.
It wasn't a perfect night for Leavitt. He did thrown one interception. But it was perfectly thrown ball to Jordyn Tyson that went right off his hands.
Here's a closer look at Leavitt's four touchdown passes:
Leavitt's first touchdown pass came on Arizona State's first drive of the game. He threw a 28-yard dime to Xavier Guillory on a play-action pass to give the Sun Devils an early 7-0 lead. The TD pass capped an efficient 7-play, 75-yard drive and it was the first opening drive touchdown Kansas has given up this season.
Leavitt's second touchdown pass came just before halftime on a 20-yard touch pass to Chamon Metayer that tied the game at 14-14. Leavit stepped up in the pocket and laid the ball out perfectly for Metayer. The TD pass capped a 4-play, 58-yard drive that took just 52 seconds.
Leavitt's third touchdown pass came midway through the fourth quarter on a perfect 32-yard hookup with Tyson on the outside. The touchdown gave the Sun Devils a 28-24 lead with 6:19 left in the game.
Leavitt's final touchdown pass - the game-winner - was a 3-yard dime to Tyson with 16 seconds left. He read the defense perfectly, got the matchup he wanted and knew he had won the game before Tyson even caught the ball. Game over: Arizona State 35, Kansas 31.