Sloppy Weather Awaits Arizona State-Washington

The Arizona State Sun Devils will need to frequently change cleats and gloves thanks to an expected rain storm all throughout the night in Washington.

Score more points than the other team, right?

That's the golden key to victory, and the Arizona State Sun Devils will attempt to do exactly that when the Washington Huskies play host to them on Saturday night.

When the Sun Devils take the field however, they'll operate in conditions straight out of an ending scene from a romance movie, as heavy rain is expected to bombard the Seattle area all throughout the night.

The 4:00 pm Pacific time kickoff brings a 40% chance of rain at 48 degrees. Sunset, which is due for 4:34, will be followed by rain throughout the entire night. All the way through 8:00, Seattle is expected to have a 100% chance of rain before dropping down to 90%.

Let's hope Arizona State brought their rain boots.

While many believe this may play into the homefield advantage of Washington (let's be real, ASU's predominantly west coast/dry southern roster hasn't played many games in these conditions), this may actually work in favor for Arizona State in terms of game-planning.

The Sun Devils have struggled to find success through the air as of late, as quarterback Jayden Daniels often has his passes dropped when he's able to connect with receivers.

With the Huskies possessing the Pac-12's top pass defense, it was unlikely Arizona State was going to air it out in Seattle prior to news of horrid weather.

What Arizona State does extremely well, however, is run the football. The Sun Devils are one of the best in the conference in terms of pounding the rock, and with sloppy conditions on the field, this could potentially play well into ASU's determination to control the clock and move the ball on the ground.

It will be slippery. It will be wet. We're just hours away from finding out if Arizona State can overcome another obstacle, this time from out of their control.