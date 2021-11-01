Pac-12 Week Ten Power Rankings: Ducks, Utes Separate Themselves

Every week, the truth continues to reveal itself in regards to the Pac-12 conference: Aside from the Oregon Ducks, no team has established themselves as contenders.

While the Ducks mowed past Colorado, their in-state rival (Oregon State) fell to Cal over the weekend, proving that any viable threat to Oregon may not have been as strong as initially thought.

Any hope of Arizona State finding its way to a Pac-12 South divisional win may have gone down the drain with a home loss to Washington State, while Utah flexed its muscles in a convincing win over UCLA.

Heading into week 10, only Oregon and Utah have just one loss in conference play. With just four weeks left, divisional front-runners have clearly established themselves, and Sports Illustrated's power rankings reflect that:

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Oregon

2. Utah

3. Washington State

4. Oregon State

5. Arizona State

6. UCLA

T7. USC

T7. Washington

9. Cal

10. Stanford

11. Colorado

12. Arizona

How AllSunDevils Voted:

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Cal; 8. Washington; 9. USC; UCLA; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Arizona State allowed 56 unanswered points dating back to the second half of the Utah game. It will take a full-blown miracle for them to win out and have the Utes drop two games. After Oregon, the list of teams doesn’t really matter.