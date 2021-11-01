Pac-12 Week Ten Power Rankings: Ducks, Utes Separate Themselves

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Pac-12 Week 10 Power Rankings: Ducks, Utes Separate Themselves

    The Oregon Ducks once again reign supreme in Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 publisher's power rankings.
    Author:

    Every week, the truth continues to reveal itself in regards to the Pac-12 conference: Aside from the Oregon Ducks, no team has established themselves as contenders.

    While the Ducks mowed past Colorado, their in-state rival (Oregon State) fell to Cal over the weekend, proving that any viable threat to Oregon may not have been as strong as initially thought. 

    Any hope of Arizona State finding its way to a Pac-12 South divisional win may have gone down the drain with a home loss to Washington State, while Utah flexed its muscles in a convincing win over UCLA. 

    Heading into week 10, only Oregon and Utah have just one loss in conference play. With just four weeks left, divisional front-runners have clearly established themselves, and Sports Illustrated's power rankings reflect that:

    Pac-12 Power Rankings: Week 10

    1. Oregon

    2. Utah

    3. Washington State 

    4. Oregon State 

    5. Arizona State 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    6. UCLA 

    T7. USC 

    T7. Washington 

    9. Cal

    10. Stanford

    11. Colorado 

    12. Arizona 

    How AllSunDevils Voted: 

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Cal; 8. Washington; 9. USC; UCLA; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona 

    Comment: Arizona State allowed 56 unanswered points dating back to the second half of the Utah game. It will take a full-blown miracle for them to win out and have the Utes drop two games. After Oregon, the list of teams doesn’t really matter.

    Pac-12 pylon
    Football

    Pac-12 Week Ten Power Rankings: Ducks, Utes Separate Themselves

    5 minutes ago
    Bobby Hurley Pac-12
    Basketball

    Poll: Bobby Hurley Ranks as Top Coach According to Pac-12 Players

    3 hours ago
    Drake London
    Football

    USC to Face Arizona State Without Top NFL Prospect Drake London

    3 hours ago
    Daniels WSU
    Football

    Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels Frustrated in Loss to Washington State

    Oct 31, 2021
    Daniels
    Football

    Jayden Daniels Reaches Career Rushing Milestone

    Oct 31, 2021
    Jack Jones
    Football

    Four Takeaways from Arizona State's Loss to Washington State

    Oct 31, 2021
    Edwards yelling
    Football

    Quotes from Herm Edwards Following Arizona State's Loss

    Oct 31, 2021
    dickert
    Football

    Washington State's Jake Dickert on Arizona State, Jayden Daniels

    Oct 30, 2021