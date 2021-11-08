Sports Illustrated's Week 11 Pac-12 Power Rankings

Week 11's Pac-12 Power Rankings feature the top two teams in the conference, with everybody else falling in whatever order of your choosing.

Another week of Pac-12 football has come to a close, as we are now less than a month away from the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas (Friday, Dec. 3).

The Arizona State Sun Devils got back on track with a 31-16 victory over the USC Trojans, completing the sweep of Los Angeles schools after previously defeating the UCLA Bruins this season.

The Sun Devils didn't gain any help over the weekend, as the Utah Utes thoroughly defeated the Stanford Cardinal 52-7 on Friday night.

With just three weeks of football remaining, the Sun Devils look to finish the season strong, as well as the rest of the Pac-12.

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 publishers vote in power rankings to properly reflect how each team is doing. Week eleven's results should bring no surprises at the top:

1. Oregon Ducks (6) 72 points

2. Utah Utes 66 points

3 tie. Arizona State Sun Devils 57 points

3 tie. Washington State Cougars 57 points

5. UCLA Bruins 46 points

6. Oregon State Beavers 43 points

7. Washington Huskies 33 points

8. USC Trojans 29 points

9. Colorado Buffaloes 26 points

10. Stanford Cardinal 18 points

11. Cal Golden Bears 14 points

12. Arizona Wildcats 10 points

How Publishers Voted

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The Sun Devils bounced back in solid fashion against USC, although there is plenty that needs fixed moving forward. I’m not willing to rank ASU ahead of WSU, and Arizona finally moves out of the 12 spot thanks to their win over Cal.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: I'm counting on Washington State to shake things up by beating Oregon on Saturday, and I don't really count Arizona's win over a team that only vaguely resembled Cal. The Wildcats are still on a losing streak as far as I'm concerned.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: Utah looks like a scarier matchup every week, this time after beating the brakes off of Stanford. Colorado still has some fight left in them despite an ugly record and Arizona finally gets a win after two years. Good for Jedd Fisch. All eyes will be on Oregon vs. Washington State in a huge matchup that comes following a bye for Jake Dickert’s squad.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington; 7. Oregon State; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The fact that UCLA improved its relative standing in the conference without taking a snap just goes to show how self-destructive the Pac-12 is, and how nearly every team is a pretender at this point. The bottom four teams are all dumpster fires, and yet teams in the middle of the pack continue to lose to them. Utah and Oregon are all the Pac-12’s got at this point, and even they are far from infallible.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle against Pac-12 opponents, and with three games left on their schedule the question remains can they become bowl game eligible. Their upcoming contest against the Cal Bears should be a winnable one, but BYU and UCLA both present some challenges. Sitting at 4-5 heading into week 11, there is no doubt the Trojans' have struggled to live up to their pre-season expectations.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

Comment: Oregon won in Columbus. Won in a monsoon. Will win the conference. The Ducks were so much better than Washington it was indefensible. But that's all the Pac-12's got. Outside of Eugene, it's a little embarrassing.