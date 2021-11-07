Sun Devils Players Send Clear Message to Critics After USC Victory

When it comes to Arizona State's players, there's no mincing their words on how they feel about their critics.

After losing two pivotal games in a row, the Arizona State Sun Devils effectively put their season, and everything they worked for to that point, in jeopardy.

Going from 5-1 to 5-3 in a matter of two weeks, will invite a variety of opinions towards a football team.

That's precisely what happened, especially with how the Sun Devils lost in that two-game stretch. Arizona State became swarmed with negative opinions towards nearly every working part of their football program.

Fans shared a good amount of the negative energy and story lines, yet the media didn't exactly shy away either.

Doug Haller of The Athletic wrote a piece following Arizona State's loss to Washington State on how it appeared as if the Sun Devils, both players and coaches, had given up on each other.

"As Saturday’s game unfolded and as Arizona State’s mistakes piled up, many fans checked out. They were simply following the Sun Devils’ lead," said Haller in the piece.

"The calendar says it’s too early to suggest a team has quit on its head coach, but make no mistake, this is what such a thing looks like."

On paper, those words sound harsh. Arizona State players didn't take kindly to Haller's (we'll call them) observations.

Right or wrong, Haller was simply expressing a view held by a majority of the Arizona State fan base. How could such a talented team simply fall apart like that? How does a Sun Devils team everybody expected to compete for a Pac-12 title collapse in that sort of stunning manner?

There were questions, serious questions surrounding Arizona State heading into Saturday night against the USC Trojans.

Those questions were met with a 31-16 victory, staying alive in the hunt for a division title and getting back to their winning ways.

For the first time in weeks, the Sun Devils regained their confidence and played well enough to win over a four-quarter stretch. They played with purpose, a key ingredient that so obviously lacked in their last two outings.

Arizona State Sends Message to Critics

Following the win over USC, Arizona State players made their way to the locker room to celebrate with their teammates. Shortly after, a handful of Sun Devils walked over to ASU's media room for the weekly press conference immediately following a game.

On the way over, senior defensive back Chase Lucas was still energized from the win. Lucas told his teammates, "We're too good of a team to be against each other!" as they made their way to the podium.

Once they entered the press conference room and the cameras began to roll, Lucas kept that same energy.

"I just want to speak to you guys, for the media. This has been wearing on my heart for a long time, especially after that Washington State game," Lucas said.

"I don't think you guys understand, a city builds a good football team. Have y'all ever heard (the phrase) a village raises a kid? Well, a city raises a football team. And what you guys (the media) say, what you guys tweet, shows.

"People see that. I've seen people say they didn't want to come to our games because of (somebody suggesting) we gave up on our coaches. We never gave up on our coaches, our coaches never gave up on us.

"So, I'm begging you guys. Every single one of you guys. I've known all you guys for six years. I need you guys to stop doing that. Because that sh-- is tearing us apart. You guys are dividing our team. You guys are dividing our coaches. We need to stop doing that.

"If you guys love ASU football like you really do and you guys care about us the way you do like you guys are looking at me right now, I'm gonna need you guys to stop doing that, man. And I would really appreciate that."

It was an emotional stand that Lucas took, and you could sense he was merely sending a message of how the rest of the locker room felt.

Other players who didn't partake in media availability took to social media to echo those sentiments communicated by Lucas.

Head coach Herm Edwards touched on the topic following the game, when he said, "If you don't win at any level, there's always going to be voices that obviously think they know more than the people in the building.

"That's part of it. I've been doing this long enough. You never take it personal, that's what happens. When you lose, it's no fun for anybody. It's no fun for you guys (the media), to cover a team losing. I was a media person, I get it. Not a lot of fun.

"So when you win, you got something to write. When you lose, you have all this stuff. This and that, maybe this is happening, maybe that. We get that, I get all that, I don't take it personal. I try to lift them (the players) up and encourage them, and let them know it's about the people in the building.

"We know us better than anybody."

For at least one week, a Sun Devils football team that's been bombarded with heavy criticism will see that weight lifted off of their shoulders. However, another tough test in the form of a road duel with the Washington Huskies awaits Arizona State.

Following the loss to Washington State, there was visible frustration throughout Tempe, ranging from players to fans in the stands. Questions surrounded the team.

Saturday night's win over USC was an opportunity for the team to answer those questions, and a heavy mixture of results and words from Arizona State signal, just maybe, this team sees the light at the end of the tunnel better than anybody else.