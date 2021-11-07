Rachaad White Reaches Career Milestone vs. USC

One of the best rushers in the Pac-12 reached over 1,000 career rushing yards on Saturday against USC.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White is known for his ability to slash through defenses, thanks to his burst and acceleration when the ball is in his hands.

White is also a prominent receiver, pacing the team in receiving in 2020 and catching 27 passes heading into Saturday's meeting with USC.

However, it was White's rushing ability that resulted in a career milestone being accomplished against the Trojans.

White needed 97 yards on the ground for the Sun Devils to reach 1,000 career rushing yards, and after the game went final, White became the 56th player in Sun Devils history to rush for 1,000 rushing yards with the program following quarterback Jayden Daniels' milestone last week against Washington State.

White reached the milestone on a rush in the second quarter, one drive after ripping a 47-yard rushing touchdown to regain the lead for Arizona State.

More facts on White (all figures are before this week), via Arizona State athletics:

White was sixth among Pac-12 running backs with 113 touches this season (86 rushing, 27 receiving) despite missing a game. His 262 total snaps are also sixth among Pac-12 running backs.

White is the third-highest graded running back in the Pac-12 this season (83.6) and the 16th-highest graded one in the FBS.

White has multiple touchdowns in six of his 11 games at ASU and has at least one touchdown in nine of those 11 games with the Sun Devils.

White has rushed for 26 first downs this season, eighth among Pac-12 backs. However, he has added 12 first downs as a receiver, fifth among all FBS running backs.