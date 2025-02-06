All Sun Devils

Texas high school football legend commits to Arizona State

The Sun Devils landed a dynamic running back on signing day

Ben Sherman

Columbus High School's Grayson Rigdon dives into the end zone during the 2024 3A DI UIL Texas State Football Championship game.
Columbus High School's Grayson Rigdon dives into the end zone during the 2024 3A DI UIL Texas State Football Championship game. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Grayson Rigdon is a Texas high school football legend.

Arguably the best 6-man player in Texas high school football history, Rigdon won four state championships and went 59-1 over his four-year high school career.

A dynamic 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete, Rigdon can play all over the field. And Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has big plans for him.

Rigdon signed with Arizona State on Wednesday, choosing the Sun Devils over Houston, Arizona, Cal, NC State and other schools.

After three seasons in the 6-man ranks, Rigdon transferred to Columbus High School for his senior season so he could play 11-man football. He led Columbus to a 15-1 record and a Class 3A DI UIL Texas state championship.

He rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season, and his currently averaging 30.5 points for Columbus' basketball team.

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

