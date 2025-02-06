Texas high school football legend commits to Arizona State
Grayson Rigdon is a Texas high school football legend.
Arguably the best 6-man player in Texas high school football history, Rigdon won four state championships and went 59-1 over his four-year high school career.
A dynamic 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete, Rigdon can play all over the field. And Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has big plans for him.
Rigdon signed with Arizona State on Wednesday, choosing the Sun Devils over Houston, Arizona, Cal, NC State and other schools.
After three seasons in the 6-man ranks, Rigdon transferred to Columbus High School for his senior season so he could play 11-man football. He led Columbus to a 15-1 record and a Class 3A DI UIL Texas state championship.
He rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season, and his currently averaging 30.5 points for Columbus' basketball team.