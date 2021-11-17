Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Third College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed

    The College Football Playoff committee released their updated rankings after another crazy week of football. Was there any movement at the top after Oklahoma fell from grace?
    On Tuesday evening, the College Football Playoff committee released their third batch of rankings as college football season inches closer to reaching a conclusion. 

    Only five ranked teams fell victim to losses this week, so not many changes were seen in the eyes of the selection committee. However, we did lose one of college football's last undefeated teams in Oklahoma, which lost its first game of the season to Baylor 27-14. 

    The Georgia Bulldogs are one of three undefeated teams remaining after defeating Tennessee 41-17 in Knoxville. The Volunteers did become the first team to score over 13 points against Georgia's defense. 

    The Cincinnati Bearcats also remain unbeaten, as the team looks to potentially play into their role of Cinderella, should the committee allow them into the CFP. 

    Lastly, the UTSA Roadrunners have captured the hearts and minds of college football fans across the country on their way to an undefeated record. While it appears very unlikely UTSA will make any serious noise in bowl consideration, the Roadrunners have indeed been quite the story to follow. 

    Questions surrounded the committee after their second batch of rankings.

    What will Cincinnati have to do in order to get into the College Football Playoffs? Will a two-loss Alabama get into the four-team tournament? What's Notre Dame's path to success? How high does Baylor now climb after knocking off Oklahoma?

    Below are the rankings, released on ESPN, with only two games left until conference championship weekend. 

    College Football Playoff Rankings: Top Four

    1. Georgia Bulldogs (10-0), idle

    2. Alabama Crimson Tide  (9-1), idle

    3. Oregon Ducks  (9-1), idle

    4. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1), idle

    College Football Playoff Rankings: Rest of Top Ten

    5. Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0), idle

    6. Michigan Wolverines (9-1), idle

    7. Michigan State Spartans (9-1), idle

    8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1), up one spot

    9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1), up one spot

    10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1), up two spots

    College Football Playoff Rankings: Rest of Top 25

    11. Baylor Bears (8-2), up two spots

    12. Ole Miss Rebels (8-2), up three spots

    13. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1), down five spots

    14. BYU Cougars (8-2), idle

    15. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3), up three spots

    16. Texas A&M Aggies (7-3), down five spots

    17. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2), up three spots

    18. Pitt Panthers (8-2), up three spots

    19. San Diego State Aztecs (9-1), up three spots

    20. NC State Wolfpack (7-3), down four spots

    21. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3), up four spots

    22. UTSA Roadrunners (10-0), up one spot

    23. Utah Utes (7-3), up one spot

    24. Houston Cougars (9-1), 

    25. Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4),  

    College Football Playoff Trophy
