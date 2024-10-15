Top 14 NIL earners in Big 12 college football
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes continue to dominate NIL deals in Big 12 football - but Arizona State has a player that has moved up the ranks.
According to the latest college football NIL valuations from On3.com, ASU redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt has moved up to No. 13 in the Big 12 and No. 97 in all of college football.
The Big 12 has three players with valuations over $1 million - all from Colorado. The Buffaloes have four players in the top 14, the most of any team. Arizona has three players listed and West Virginia has two.
Here are updated Big 12 football NIL valuations from On3.com:
Top 14 Big 12 Football NIL Valuations
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - $5.8 million
Sanders has 2.7 million followers on social media and his endorsement deals include Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade and Mercedes-Benz. Not only is he the top earner in the Big 12, but he's also the top earner in all of college sports.
2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - $3.3 million
Hunter has 3.2 million followers on social media and his endorsement deals include American Eagle, 7-Eleven, United Airlines, JLab and NerdWallet.
3. Shilo Sanders, Colorado - $1 million
Sanders has 1.4 million followers on social media and his endorsement deals include KFC, TurboTax, Porsche and Google.
4. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia - $884,000
Milum is an outlier in that he doesn't have much of a social media following, but the senior offensive lineman has longstanding endorsement deals with Country Roads Trust and Par Mar Stores.
5. Jordan Seaton, Colorado - $837,000
A class of 2024 five-star prospect, there was reportedly a multi-million dollar bidding war for Seaton coming out of high school. Seaton picked Colorado over Tennessee.
6. Noah Fifita, Arizona - $800,000
Fifita's endorsement deals include JLab, EA Sports and Crest Insurance Group.
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - $785,000
McMillan's deals include JLab, EA Sports and Raising Cane's.
8. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech - $742,000
Brooks has upped his value with a strong start to the season. His deals include EA Sports and The Matador Club.
9. DJ Giddens, Kansas State - $685,000
Giddens is the Big 12's leading rusher entering Week 8 with 108 carries for 786 yards.
10. Justin Flowe, Arizona - $661,000
A fifth-year redshirt junior, Flowe has nearly 700,000 Instagram followers and his deals include EA Sports and Powerade.
11. T.J. Jackson, West Virginia - $647,000
A senior edge rusher, Jackson has 3.5 sacks for the Mountaineers this season.
12. Logan Brown, Kansas - $589,000
A redshirt junior who played his first four seasons at Wisconsin, Brown is projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
13. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State - $565,000
A redshirt freshman transfer from Michigan State, Leavitt has quickly made a name for himself by guiding Arizona State to a surprising 5-1 start. His endorsement deals include a local Ford dealership and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.
14. Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State - $564,000
After leading the nation in rushing in 2023 and winning the Doak Walker Award, Gordon has struggled mightily in 2024. Heading into Week 8 he has rushed for just 384 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.