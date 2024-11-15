All Sun Devils

Top 18 NIL earners in Big 12 college football

Sam Leavitt's NIL valuation has increased

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) has an NIL valuation above $600,000.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) has an NIL valuation above $600,000. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham knows how important NIL deals are in the modern college football landscape.

Dillingham and the ASU athletic department have used the catchphrase "Activate the Valley" to promote fan and donor engagement across the greater Phoenix area. And Dillingham's team has benefited from the activation, landing car deals, local restaurant sponsorships and much more.

One of the biggest beneficiaries has been redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, whose on-field and off-field stock has soared amidst Arizona State's 7-2 start to the season.

"He's a great player," Dillingham said after Arizona State's win over UCF last Saturday. "The fact that that dude has three years left, every company in the state should be calling him for an NIL deal. People should be throwing cars at him, they should be throwing condos at him, they should be throwing whatever they can throw at him to be excited about the fact that you have an NFL-level player in your state, in the flagship school, in the town, for three more years. That should be exciting. People should rally behind that."

In the most recent NIL valuations released by On3, Leavitt has moved up to No. 85 in all of college football - and No. 15 in the Big 12. That's a big leap for a player who wasn't on anyone's radar coming into the season.

Here's a look at the Top 18 NIL earners in Big 12 college football:

Top 18 NIL earners in Big 12 football

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - $6.2 million

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&;T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders' popularity continues to grow. Not only is he the top NIL earner in the Big 12 — he's also No. 1 in the country. Sanders has Colorado (7-2) in position to earn a berth in the Big 12 football championship game and he continues to rise up 2025 NFL mock draft boards.

2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - $3.4 million

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bearcats. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hunter is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites and the second-highest NIL earner in all of college football.

3. Shilo Sanders, Colorado - $1 million

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders (21) signs autographs during a game against the Arizona Wildcats.
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders (21) signs autographs during a game against the Arizona Wildcats. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders' 24-year-old son has a huge social media following and his NIL deals include EA Sports, Google and Starz.

4. Josh Hoover, TCU - $937,000

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A redshirt sophomore, Hoover's profile has been raised during a breakout season where he's already passed for 3,233 yards and 22 touchdowns.

5. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia - $925,000

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Milum has a longstanding NIL deal with Country Roads Trust.

6. Tet McMillan, Arizona - $858,000

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is one of the top pass-catchers in the country.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is one of the top pass-catchers in the country. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

McMillan's NIL deals include JLab, EA Sports and Raising Cane's.

7. Jordan Seaton, Colorado - $840,000

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) was one of the top class of 2024 high school recruits in the country.
Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) was one of the top class of 2024 high school recruits in the country. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seaton was brought in to protect Shedeur Sanders' blindside, and he's doing a tremendous job. His pass-blocking ability has been a big factor in Colorado's success and Sanders' eye-popping numbers (2,882 passing yards, 24 TDs).

8. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - $731,000

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) walks off the field to the locker room before a game against Houston
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) walks off the field to the locker room before a game against the Houston Cougars. / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Johnson is another riser who is having a breakout season. A true sophomore, Johnson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

9. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech - $680,000

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium.
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brooks is fifth in the nation in rushing with 1,184 yards, and he just became Texas Tech's all-time leading rusher.

10. Noah Fifita, Arizona - $675,000

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Fifita's NIL deals include JLab, EA Sports and Crest Insurance Group.

11. Logan Brown, Kansas - $674,000

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Logan Brown (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Logan Brown (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown is another high-upside offensive lineman on this list. He is projected to go in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

12. RJ Harvey, UCF - $671,000

UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) is having a monster senior season.
UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) is having a monster senior season. / NIrmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham had high praise for Harvey, who is tied for second in the nation in rushing yards. "That kid's really good, Dillingham said. "He's really, really good. He's probably the best back, well he is the best back we've faced. Dynamic, explosive."

13. Justin Flowe, Arizona - $661,000

Arizona Wildcats linebacker Justin Flowe (0) has not played much in 2024.
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Justin Flowe (0) has not played much in 2024. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Flowe has been in a backup role for the struggling Wildcats, but he continues to capitalize on his strong social media following.

14. T.J. Jackson, West Virginia - $647,000

West Virginia defensive lineman T.J. Jackson (11) leads the Mountaineers with 5.5. sacks.
West Virginia defensive lineman T.J. Jackson (11) leads the Mountaineers with 5.5. sacks. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A Troy transfer, Jackson is putting together an impressive first season in Morgantown (5.5 sacks, 33 tackles).

15. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State - $616,000

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) redshirted at Michigan State last season.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) redshirted at Michigan State last season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt is a star in Tempe, Arizona, where he has an NIL deal with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers that includes his own wrap. "The Sam Leavitt QB10 Wrap features your choice of Nashville hot chicken or grilled chicken, wrapped with romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce, and fresh tomatoes."

16. DJ Giddens, Kansas State - $598,000

Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) is having a big junior season.
Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) is having a big junior season. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Giddens is well on his way to his second straight season of amassing more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage as Kansas State's running back.

17. Nick Malone, West Virginia - $586,000

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Nick Malone (58) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive end Nate Matlock
West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Nick Malone (58) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive end Nate Matlock during a game at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Like his teammate Wyatt Milum, Malone has a longstanding NIL deal with Country Roads Trust.

18. Rocco Becht, Iowa State - $581,000

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) helped lead Iowa State to a 7-0 start to the 2024 season.
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) helped lead Iowa State to a 7-0 start to the 2024 season. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Becht's stock soared after Iowa State jumped out to a 7-0 start. The Cyclones have lost two in a row, but Becht (a redshirt sophomore) has cemented himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in college football.

