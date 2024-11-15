Top 18 NIL earners in Big 12 college football
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham knows how important NIL deals are in the modern college football landscape.
Dillingham and the ASU athletic department have used the catchphrase "Activate the Valley" to promote fan and donor engagement across the greater Phoenix area. And Dillingham's team has benefited from the activation, landing car deals, local restaurant sponsorships and much more.
One of the biggest beneficiaries has been redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, whose on-field and off-field stock has soared amidst Arizona State's 7-2 start to the season.
"He's a great player," Dillingham said after Arizona State's win over UCF last Saturday. "The fact that that dude has three years left, every company in the state should be calling him for an NIL deal. People should be throwing cars at him, they should be throwing condos at him, they should be throwing whatever they can throw at him to be excited about the fact that you have an NFL-level player in your state, in the flagship school, in the town, for three more years. That should be exciting. People should rally behind that."
In the most recent NIL valuations released by On3, Leavitt has moved up to No. 85 in all of college football - and No. 15 in the Big 12. That's a big leap for a player who wasn't on anyone's radar coming into the season.
Here's a look at the Top 18 NIL earners in Big 12 college football:
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - $6.2 million
Shedeur Sanders' popularity continues to grow. Not only is he the top NIL earner in the Big 12 — he's also No. 1 in the country. Sanders has Colorado (7-2) in position to earn a berth in the Big 12 football championship game and he continues to rise up 2025 NFL mock draft boards.
2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - $3.4 million
Hunter is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites and the second-highest NIL earner in all of college football.
3. Shilo Sanders, Colorado - $1 million
Deion Sanders' 24-year-old son has a huge social media following and his NIL deals include EA Sports, Google and Starz.
4. Josh Hoover, TCU - $937,000
A redshirt sophomore, Hoover's profile has been raised during a breakout season where he's already passed for 3,233 yards and 22 touchdowns.
5. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia - $925,000
Milum has a longstanding NIL deal with Country Roads Trust.
6. Tet McMillan, Arizona - $858,000
McMillan's NIL deals include JLab, EA Sports and Raising Cane's.
7. Jordan Seaton, Colorado - $840,000
Seaton was brought in to protect Shedeur Sanders' blindside, and he's doing a tremendous job. His pass-blocking ability has been a big factor in Colorado's success and Sanders' eye-popping numbers (2,882 passing yards, 24 TDs).
8. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - $731,000
Johnson is another riser who is having a breakout season. A true sophomore, Johnson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.
9. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech - $680,000
Brooks is fifth in the nation in rushing with 1,184 yards, and he just became Texas Tech's all-time leading rusher.
10. Noah Fifita, Arizona - $675,000
Fifita's NIL deals include JLab, EA Sports and Crest Insurance Group.
11. Logan Brown, Kansas - $674,000
Brown is another high-upside offensive lineman on this list. He is projected to go in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
12. RJ Harvey, UCF - $671,000
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham had high praise for Harvey, who is tied for second in the nation in rushing yards. "That kid's really good, Dillingham said. "He's really, really good. He's probably the best back, well he is the best back we've faced. Dynamic, explosive."
13. Justin Flowe, Arizona - $661,000
Flowe has been in a backup role for the struggling Wildcats, but he continues to capitalize on his strong social media following.
14. T.J. Jackson, West Virginia - $647,000
A Troy transfer, Jackson is putting together an impressive first season in Morgantown (5.5 sacks, 33 tackles).
15. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State - $616,000
Leavitt is a star in Tempe, Arizona, where he has an NIL deal with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers that includes his own wrap. "The Sam Leavitt QB10 Wrap features your choice of Nashville hot chicken or grilled chicken, wrapped with romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce, and fresh tomatoes."
16. DJ Giddens, Kansas State - $598,000
Giddens is well on his way to his second straight season of amassing more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage as Kansas State's running back.
17. Nick Malone, West Virginia - $586,000
Like his teammate Wyatt Milum, Malone has a longstanding NIL deal with Country Roads Trust.
18. Rocco Becht, Iowa State - $581,000
Becht's stock soared after Iowa State jumped out to a 7-0 start. The Cyclones have lost two in a row, but Becht (a redshirt sophomore) has cemented himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in college football.