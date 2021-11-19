Arizona State Unveils Road Uniforms for Oregon State

The Arizona State Sun Devils will wrap up their last road game of the season in style, on and off the field.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have two games left on their schedule, both boasting importance in terms of where the team could potentially play their bowl game.

The first of two comes on the road against Oregon State, which has proved to be a tough out this season.

The game, scheduled to start at 8:30 pm Arizona time Saturday, will be at the perfect time for #Pac12AfterDark.

Thus, Arizona State thought it would be a great idea to try a new uniform combination for the game against Oregon State.

Sun Devils Unveil Oregon State Uniforms

Helmet: This helmet is similar to the one worn against Utah earlier this season, as the maroon candy finish will reflect as gold in certain lighting. The right side of the helmet features an enlarged dark pitchfork outlined in white, with the left side of the helmet featuring the player's number, also black outlined in white. A black facemask completes the overall look.

Jersey: The final road game of 2021 features a white jersey. Maroon numbers are outlined by gold on the front, back and sleeves. A faintly gray sunburst from the Arizona state flag is found on the middle of the chest. The last name on the back of the jersey is also in maroon.

Pants: Black pants complete a look unseen at Arizona State, playing to the full atmosphere of a night game on the road. On the front right thigh is a gold pitchfork, and on the left is the typical "Sun Devils" written vertically in gold.

ASU Uniformity also reports players will wear white cleats and gloves.

The Beavers are also rocking some special uniforms of their own:

Oregon State to Wear Special Throwback Uniforms