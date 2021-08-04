Updated Odds: ASU Projected to Finish Second in Pac-12 South, Longshots for National Title

With just four weeks removed from ASU's first game, Vegas provides updated odds on the Sun Devils' season.

As the beginning of college football season draws closer, every cog in the machine of football ramps up. From players and coaches preparing for what occurs on the field to media and fans ready to ingest and discuss everything that happens after, there's no doubting everyone is prepared for the start of the season.

Include sportsbooks in those eager for football season, as fans love to throw some of their hard-earned money down on games almost as much as they love watching their teams win.

At Pac-12 media day last week, media members picked Arizona State to finish third in the Pac-12 South division. Yesterday, Vegas released updated odds on their picks for division winners.

Betting Favorites

Superbook Sports has the Oregon Ducks as favorites to win the Pac-12 according to their CFP odds, with USC trailing second.

When it comes to the Arizona State Sun Devils, their odds rank third to win the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are tied for the 19th-highest odds to win the College Football Playoffs this season with 100/1 odds.

Fellow Pac-12 teams such as UCLA, Utah and Washington sit below Arizona State with 200/1 odds for each team.

ASU began their camp today just 29 days removed from their preseason opener against Southern Utah. If any Pac-12 title (and perhaps CFP) hopes are legitimate from the Sun Devils, that will be their first opportunity to prove to themselves, fans and potential bettors they can achieve their goals.

The Sun Devils were listed at 11/2 odds on SuperbookSports to win the conference last month, with Utah (4/1) and Washington (5/1) making the jump ahead of them.

