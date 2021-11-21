Utah Defeats Oregon, Officially Knocks Arizona State from Pac-12 Title Contention

After the Utah Utes dismantled the Oregon Ducks at home, the Arizona State Sun Devils were officially eliminated from Pac-12 South contention.

It was only a matter of time.

When the clock hit zero in Salt Lake City following the Utah Utes' 38-7 throttling of the Oregon Ducks, dreams of a potential Pac-12 title for the Arizona State Sun Devils were officially put to bed.

Heading into this week, Arizona State needed Utah to lose its remaining two games (Oregon and Colorado), while also handling business on its own with Oregon State and Arizona left to play.

In its matchup with Utah, Arizona State led 21-7 at halftime before eventually losing to the Utes, putting the Sun Devils in an essential two-game deficit that couldn't be overcome.

The likelihood was small for the Sun Devils to find a spot in the Pac-12 title game, yet the Utes quickly erased any hope for Arizona State, as the game was all but over before the ball left the tee in Corvallis. The Utes jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime after forcing a fourth down with 10 seconds left, calling a timeout and then returning a punt for a touchdown to end the half.

The meeting between Utah and Oregon was perhaps round one of two, as the two programs could possibly meet again in the Pac-12 championship in two weeks. The Ducks could lock up the Pac-12 North tonight with an Arizona State victory over Oregon State.

However, should the Beavers collect their seventh win of the season on Saturday night, Oregon would need to win their matchup with Oregon State next week in order to advance.

Oregon State could potentially win their division, although things are a tad more tricky. The Beavers would need to win against Arizona State and Oregon, as well as having Washington State lose on the road to Washington next weekend in order to advance.

As for Arizona State, the Sun Devils have already captured bowl eligibility. However, their failure to make good on the perfect storm of talent on both sides of the ball will largely be discussed and scrutinized following this weekend.