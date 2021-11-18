Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Was Rachaad White Snubbed From Doak Walker Semifinalist List?

    Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White was not one of 10 semifinalists named for the award annually given to the nation's top running back.
    Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White has gathered a lot of steam on the hype train lately. 

    After transferring to Arizona State as a JUCO product, White averaged 10 yards per carry in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. 

    With just two games remaining in 2021, White is currently one of the hottest running backs in the nation. In his last two outings, White has rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns while also adding seven catches for 88 yards. 

    White has predominantly carried Arizona State's offense at times where there has been no other choice, putting the Sun Devils on his back and ensuring victory for the maroon and gold. 

    All while sharing duties with fellow running backs Chip Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata.

    White is averaging 6.0 yards per carry this season with 14 rushing touchdowns, both tied for the top spot in the Pac-12. His 34 receptions (tied for 11th out of all Pac-12 position players) and 339 receiving yards (most by any running back) also remain impressive. 

    White's value to Arizona State on and off the field has never been stronger. 

    However, White was not named as one of the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, annually given out to the nation's top running back. 

    Doak Walker Award Semifinalists

    Tyler Allgeier, BYU 

    Tyler Badie, Missouri 

    Breece Hall, Iowa State

    TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State 

    Sincere McCormick, UTSA 

    Bijan Robinson, Texas 

    Abram Smith, Baylor 

    Sean Tucker, Syracuse 

    Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

    Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

    With an enormous field of ballcarriers to choose from, surely the majority will feel as if they've been snubbed. 

    However, White has pieced together an impressive campaign given his talent, situation and recent hot streak, as recognized by his official invitation (and acceptance) to the 2022 Senior Bowl. 

    So, was Rachaad White snubbed from the Doak Walker list of semifinalists? 

    There's certainly an argument to be made, especially since White has begun to gain national attention for his production. Perhaps if White was in a different situation, his numbers would have the chance to be inflated to proportions such as the rest. 

    However, White's exceeded all expectations thus far, and has positioned himself well to make serious noise during the draft process. 

    WHite TD
