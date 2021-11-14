Report: Washington Huskies Fire Head Coach Jimmy Lake

Washington has fired head coach Jimmy Lake after appointing him to the position in 2020.

It was a move many saw coming, as it was only a matter of time.

On Sunday, Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel first reported news of the Washington Huskies decision to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. The move comes only one week after the Huskies also fired offensive coordinator John Dohnovan.

Lake was recently suspended for Washington's game against Arizona State following an incident during a Huskies loss to Oregon, where he made physical contact with a player.

Lake released the following statement in response to his one-game suspension without pay:

Lake had been with the program since 2014, first being brought on as a defensive backs coach before eventually working his way up to a defensive coordinator role in 2018.

Lake, who was promoted to head coaching duties in 2020, finishes his head coaching career at Washington with a 7-6 overall record.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, who took over interim duties during Lake's suspension, is expected to finish Washington's season at the helm.

Recent allegations were brought up of Lake making physical contact with a previous player in 2019. Lake, who was still an assistant coach under Chris Petersen, denied the allegations.

Husky Maven's Dan Raley reports Lake is the first Washington head coach to be fired in 13 seasons.

"As far as his successor, don't be surprised if UW athletic director Jen Cohen moves fairly quickly in putting the program in someone else's hands. She has a history of doing this," said Raley.

"She hired Lake two days after Chris Petersen stepped down in 2019. She announced Mike Hopkins as her new men's basketball coach almost simultaneously while firing Lorenzo Romar in 2017."

The Huskies have two games remaining in the 2021 season, as a road trip to Colorado and a home date with Washington State will conclude an undoubtedly disappointing season for the program.

Washington decided to part ways with Lake after what was, in hindsight, simply not the right hire for a multitude of reasons. The Huskies now get an early jump in the process of finding their next head coach.

Washington now joins Washington State and USC as Pac-12 teams in need of a head coach moving forward, with a handful of other programs in the conference that may follow suit at season’s end.