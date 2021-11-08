Washington Suspends HC Jimmy Lake for Arizona State Game

The Huskies will be without two coaches when Arizona State travels to Washington this Saturday.

On Monday, the Washington Huskies announced head football coach Jimmy Lake would be suspended (without pay) for one game for his actions in Saturday's loss to Oregon.

Per the Seattle Times, the suspension comes after Lake was shown on national television attempting to separate walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai from a sideline scrum by hitting him in the facemask, then shoving him in the back when he turned to walk away.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will take over Lake's duties.

The news also comes only one day after defensive coordinator John Dohnovan was fired in reaction to the loss against the Ducks.

It's been quite the year for Washington, which kicked off its season by losing at home to FCS school Montana. A road loss to Michigan the following week saw the Huskies begin the season 0-2, while the team has also lost three of their last five games.

Lake was hired as Washington's head coach in 2020, and has failed to meet expectations following the Chris Peterson. Lake initially joined Washington as a defensive backs coach in 2014.

The Huskies normally find themselves as a talented team with expectations of at least competing for the Pac-12 North title. Those expectations have come woefully short this season.

As for Arizona State, the game against Washington now sees them battle another interim head coach following their victory over USC, who fired Clay Helton earlier this season.

Arizona State will play Washington this Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 pm Arizona time.