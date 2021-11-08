Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Washington Suspends HC Jimmy Lake for Arizona State Game

    The Huskies will be without two coaches when Arizona State travels to Washington this Saturday.
    Author:

    On Monday, the Washington Huskies announced head football coach Jimmy Lake would be suspended (without pay) for one game for his actions in Saturday's loss to Oregon. 

    Per the Seattle Times, the suspension comes after Lake was shown on national television attempting to separate walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai from a sideline scrum by hitting him in the facemask, then shoving him in the back when he turned to walk away.

    Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will take over Lake's duties.

    The news also comes only one day after defensive coordinator John Dohnovan was fired in reaction to the loss against the Ducks. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    It's been quite the year for Washington, which kicked off its season by losing at home to FCS school Montana. A road loss to Michigan the following week saw the Huskies begin the season 0-2, while the team has also lost three of their last five games. 

    Lake was hired as Washington's head coach in 2020, and has failed to meet expectations following the Chris Peterson. Lake initially joined Washington as a defensive backs coach in 2014. 

    The Huskies normally find themselves as a talented team with expectations of at least competing for the Pac-12 North title. Those expectations have come woefully short this season. 

    As for Arizona State, the game against Washington now sees them battle another interim head coach following their victory over USC, who fired Clay Helton earlier this season. 

    Arizona State will play Washington this Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 pm Arizona time. 

    Jimmy Lake
    Football

    Washington Suspends HC Jimmy Lake for Arizona State Game

    1 minute ago
    Eno Benjamin
    Football

    Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin Scores First NFL Touchdown vs. 49ers

    19 hours ago
    Rachaad White USC
    Football

    Sun Devils Players Send Clear Message to Critics After USC Victory

    Nov 7, 2021
    Herm Edwards USC
    Football

    In Their Own Words: Arizona State's Win Over USC

    Nov 7, 2021
    rachaad white
    Football

    Rachaad White Runs Rampant in Historic Rushing Performance

    Nov 7, 2021
    Trayanum USC
    Football

    Arizona State Stops Skid, Defeats USC 31-16

    Nov 7, 2021
    fox
    Football

    Wild Fox Steals the Show in Arizona State-USC Game

    Nov 7, 2021
    Rachaad White
    Football

    Rachaad White Reaches Career Milestone vs. USC

    Nov 7, 2021