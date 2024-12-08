What does Clemson's win mean for Arizona State's College Football Playoff bye hopes?
Dabo Swinney just did Kenny Dillingham a solid.
Clemson's thrilling, last-second 34-31 win over SMU in the ACC football championship game should vault Arizona State into the fourth and final bye position in the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Clemson entered the game No. 17 in the CFP Rankings, two spots behind No. 15 Arizona State. The Sun Devils put together the most impressive victory on championship Saturday, hammering No. 16 Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship game.
It was a victory that showcased ASU's depth and talent. With their star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson out for the season with a shoulder injury, Dillingham plugged in Melquan Stovall and Xavier Guillory — and his team did not miss a beat.
Arizona State racked up 464 yards of offense and averaged 12.2 yards per pass. Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt was 12-of-17 for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns in three quarters of play. Stovall caught 4 passes for 91 yards and Guillory had 2 touchdown catches.
If the CFP Committee was truly watching the game, that performance should be enough to keep ASU ahead of Clemson in the final rankings. And SMU was likely eliminated from CFP contention with the loss. Here is what the rankings looked like heading into the weekend:
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten champion), No. 5 Georgia (SEC champion), No. 10 Boise State (MWC champion), No. 15 Arizona State (Big 12 champion) and No. 17 Clemson (ACC champion) will all receive automatic bids when the final CFP Rankings are released on Sunday at 10 a.m. MST. The top-four ranked conference champions will receive byes.
Arizona State has very little chance of leapfrogging Boise State, but the Sun Devils should remain ranked ahead of Clemson. Here's what the final rankings could look like:
- Oregon (No. 1 seed, first-round bye)
- Notre Dame (No. 5 seed)
- Georgia (No. 2 seed, first-round bye)
- Ohio State (No. 6 seed)
- Texas (No. 7 seed)
- Penn State (No. 8 seed)
- Tennessee (No. 9 seed)
- Indiana (No. 10 seed)
- Boise State (No. 3 seed, first-round bye)
- Arizona State (No. 4 seed, first-round bye)
- Alabama (No. 11 seed)
- Clemson (No. 12 seed)
In this scenario Arizona State would play the winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson in the CFP quarterfinals.
We'll see what the committee says on Sunday.