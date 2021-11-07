Wild Fox Steals the Show in Arizona State-USC Game

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Wild Fox Steals Show in Arizona State-USC Game

    A wild fox reached the end zone before either Arizona State or USC on Saturday night, capturing the attention and hearts of viewers everywhere.
    Between the Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans, there's a ton of eye-catching talent for fans to witness. A handful of players on each team will be playing at the next level after the conclusion of this season, and both programs entered Saturday night desperate for a victory. 

    However, it was a fox that stole the show early on at Sun Devil Stadium, making an appearance on the field during the early stages of the ASU-USC game. 

    At first, it was thought to be a cat. However, a closer look revealed it was indeed a fox that became an immediate impact player for the Sun Devils. Arizona State nearly sacked USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and proceeded to intercept a pass on the following play, both coming with the fox on the field. 

    The fox leaped from the USC sideline into the stands, drawing applause from the Arizona State crowd (although the staff trying to contain and catch the fox would beg to differ). 

    Just plays later, the fox again took the field, trotting into the end zone by the student section. Pandemonium ensued when the fox crossed the goal line, earning a roar from the crowd and officially reaching the end zone before Arizona State or USC could manage to do so. 

    The fox even got a twitter account.

    To quote the great Howard Balzer, "This game should have been on FOX!" 

    Others also followed in the humor.

    AllSunDevils attempted to reach the fox, but the fox declined to comment further on his actions. 

