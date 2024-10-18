Arizona State-Providence hockey prediction, game time, TV channel, how to watch online
The Arizona State Sun Devils men's hockey team is hoping to pull off an upset Friday in Providence, Rhode Island.
Arizona State (1-2-1) will face No. 14 Providence (0-1) at 4 p.m. MST in the first of back-to-back games against the Friars. The second game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. MST.
Providence has only played one game this season, a 5-2 loss to No. 6 North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game. The Friars, who return their top five scorers from last season, were picked to finish third in the Hockey East Preseason Coaches' Poll.
Providence features three freshmen who were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, including Trevor Connelly who was drafted in the first round (No. 19 overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Providence is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest betting odds.
Here are details on the latest betting odds, predictions and how to watch Arizona State's hockey matchup with Providence:
Arizona State at Providence TV Channel, Live Stream, Prediction
Who: Arizona State (1-2-1) at No. 14 Providence (0-1) in a men's hockey game
When: 4 p.m. MST/7 p.m. ET | Friday, October 18
Where: Schneider Arena | Providence, Rhode Island
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Providence live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Providence 4, Arizona State 3
Betting Odds: Providence is favored by 1.5 per BetMGM