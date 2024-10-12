Top high school football recruit at Arizona State-Utah game
For most high school football recruits, a college visit for a Friday night game poses a scheduling conflict. However, with many Florida schools shutting down due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Milton, Bishop Verot (FL) freshman quarterback Austan Cristiaan seized the opportunity to be on the sidelines for Arizona State’s matchup against No. 16 Utah.
The Class of 2028 quarterback has graciously taken the back seat to four-star Michigan commit Carter Smith, the Vikings’ four-year starter and reigning Florida Gatorade Player of the Year. But that has not stopped Cristiaan from generating buzz as one of the top rising QBs in the country.
Cristiaan separated himself from the pack at every camp he attended over the summer, earning his first Division I offers from Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic. ASU will be the third campus visit for the freshman this season, visiting Clemson and Tulane already.
It is early in the young quarterback’s recruiting process, and Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are wasting no time becoming a part of it. Cristiaan previously made a visit to Tempe in the spring to watch ASU spring practice.
You can see his arm talent on display from 7-on-7 highlights over the summer: