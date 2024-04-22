Defensive Back Hits Portal After One Season As Razorback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will now be a man short at defensive back after Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson entered the portal Monday according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.
Slaughter spent the 2023 season with the Razorbacks after three seasons with Baylor (redshirt in 2020). Johnson started 12 games at both Baylor and Arkansas each of the past two seasons. In a Hogs uniform in 2023, he accumulated 29 tackles (20 solo) and one sack.
Incoming defensive back transfer from Tennessee Doneiko Slaughter emerged as a potential starter through spring.
Coach Sam Pittman wanted as few players to enter the portal as possible, but acknowledged the inevitable after the Red-White game.
"We’re going to [lose some players]," Pittman said. "I hope not, but we could. I don’t know why you’re going to leave this team. We’re a good football team. But I understand the landscape of football."
Johnson joins Max Fletcher, Paris Patterson, Isaiah Augustave and Jacolby Criswell to head for the exits since the portal reopened. The portal closes April 30.
HOGS FEED:
• Can Calipari beat out Kentucky for AAC Player of the Year?
• UConn coach Dan Hurley’s approach hints at what Arkansas fans will want from Calipari
• Arkansas will spend day looking to sign McDonald’s All-American
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook