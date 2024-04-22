Defensive Back Hits Portal After One Season As Razorback

Arkansas starting defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, sources tell @247Sports. Johnson transferred from Baylor and started 12 games for the Hogs in 2023. He had 29 tackles, 5 PBUs, 4 TFL, 1 sack and 1 INT. https://t.co/j1D7FBOoV4 pic.twitter.com/T6qRkp4zin