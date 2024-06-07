Arkansas Uses Family Ties for First Transfer Portal Pickup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On a day where most Arkansas fans were hoping to start the Super Regional at Baum-Walker, they instead have an extended offseason to monitor the transfer portal.
On Friday, Kuhio Aloy announced his commitment to the Razorbacks, marking the first pickup out of the portal for Arkansas this season. Kuhio, an incoming sophomore from BYU, is the younger brother of Razorback shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, who started all 60 games at shortstop this year, the only player to appear in every game for the Hogs.
Kuhio, just wrapped up his freshman season at BYU with a slash line of .269/.329/.447 with eight homers and a team-leading 38 RBIs to be named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team on a Cougar team that finished 21-31 with a 7-23 mark in the Big 12.
The younger Aloy appeared in every one of BYU's 52 games in his freshman campaign (50 starts), but only appeared in the field four times at first base, garnering the rest of his starts as the designated hitter, according to Baseball Reference.
With the commitment of both Aloys along with Nolan Souza, there are now three Hawaiian infielders on the current Razorback roster. It is worth noting that all three are not draft-eligible.
HOGS FEED:
• Return to New York will be different experience for Hogs than before
• Arkansas, Calipari well represented in NBA Finals
• Old rivalry ought to keep Calipari away from potential UConn opening
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook