Hagen Smith Officially Signs with White Sox, Smashes Razorback, MLB Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The records just keep pouring in for now former Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith. Smith officially signed with the Chicago White Sox after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, inking the highest signing bonus for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.
Smith earned $236,300 more than his slot value of $7,763,700 and broke Brendan McKay's 2017 record of $7 million for the highest bonus for a southpaw hurler.
He also surpasses the Razorback record previously held by Heston Kjerstad with a signing bonus of $5.2 million. Smith becomes the 12th player in MLB history to receive a signing bonus of $8 million or more, joining fellow 2024 draftees Charlie Condon, Travis Bazzana and Chase Burns.
It officially caps a storybook college career that included a program record 360 strikeouts across 233 innings and an NCAA D1 record 17.3 K/9 in his final season to go along with a consensus First-Team All-American selection.
Three of Smith's Razorback teammates have also signed. Peyton Stovall signed for $625,000 with the Reds after being drafted in the second round. Ben McLaughlin and Jake Faherty signed for $75,000 and $200,000 dollars with their respective pro clubs.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks receive commitment from explosive athlete
• $2,500 for the Ultimate Calipari Razorback Experience
• New tornado movie offers perfect glimpse into relationship between OU, Texas, Arkansas fans in SEC
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook