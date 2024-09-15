LIVE BLOG: Arkansas' Fourth Fall Scrimmage on Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball continues its series of fall scrimmages ahead of the 2025 season. Here's a live play-by-play of the action at Baum-Walker Stadium (hit refresh for updates).
Lineups RED:
Charles Davalan CF
Logan Maxwell LF
Nolan Souza 2B
Rocco Peppi RF
Reese Robinett 3B
Kuhio Aloy 1B
Kolton Reynolds DH
Zane Becker C
Lineups Gray
Gabe Fraser SS
Brenton Clark LF
Brent Iredale 3B
Cam Kozeal 2B
Ryder Helfrick DH
Trenton Rowan DH
Justin Thomas CF
Carson Boles RF
Carson Willis C
Ty. Holland DH
TOP 1ST: (Landon Beidelschies pitching)
Charles Davalan grounded out to second
Logan Maxwell struck out looking
Wehiwa Aloy flew out to center
BOTTOM 1ST: (Cole Gibler pitching)
Gabe Fraser sturck out swinging
Brenton Clark walked
Brent Iredale struck out
Clark stole second
Clark stole third
Cam Kozeal struck out
TOP 2ND (Ben Bybee pitching):
Nolan Souza struck out looking
Rocco Peppi flew out to left
Reese Robinett homered (381 feet) 1-0 Red
Kuhio Aloy grounded out to short
BOTTOM 2ND (Parker Coil pitching):
Helfrick flew to short
Anderson HBP, HBP, 5-3 double play
TOP 3RD (Ben Bybee's 2nd inning):
Runners placed on 1st and 2nd
Koton Reynolds struck out looking
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs get sigh of relief after flat home performance
• Tale of two quarters for Razorbacks
• History Says Arkansas Capable of Making UAB Game Interesting
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook