LIVE UPDATES: Last Weekend of Razorback Scrimmages Underway
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans have one final chance to see the 2025 Razorbacks in action before the season begins for free at Baum-Walker Stadium. You can find last week's play-by-play here.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Cardinal (Visitor):
Cam Kozeal (2B)
Zane Becker (C)
Kuhio Aloy (RF)
Reese Robinett (3B)
Michael Anderson (1B)
Gabe Fraser (SS)
Carson Boles (LF)
Brenton Clark (CF)
Tyler Holland (DH1)
Elliott Peterson (DH2)
Ben Bybee (SP)
Gray (Visitor):
Charles Davalan (CF)
Wehiwa Aloy (SS)
Logan Maxwell (DH)
Brent Iredale (3B)
Kendall Diggs (RF)
Rocco Peppi (1B)
Nolan Souza (2B)
Ryder Helfrick (C)
Justin Thomas Jr, (CF)
Gabe Gaeckle (SP)
Top of the 1st:
Kozeal singled to right
Becker doubled to right, Kozeal to third
Kuhio Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out
Reese Robinett struck out looking, 2 outs
Kozeal got caught stealing home, 3 outs
Bottom of the 1st:
Davalan singled to short
Wehiwa Aloy singled to first, Davalan to second
Maxwell fouled out to third, 1 out
Iredale homered to right (386 feet), Davalan scored, Aloy scored, 3-0 Gray
Diggs singled to right
Peppi reached on a fielder's choice, third to second, Diggs out at second, 2 outs
Souza flied out to center, 3 outs
Top of the 2nd:
Anderson struck out swinging, 1 out
Fraser walked
Boles grounded out to short, Fraser to second, 2 outs
Clark struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom of the 2nd:
Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out
Thomas struck out looking, 2 outs
Davalan singled to right, Davalan out at second, center to short, 3 outs
Top of the 3rd:
Holland doubled down the left field line
Peterson grounded out to third, 1 out
Holland advanced to third on a passed ball
Kozeal doubled to right, Holland scored, 3-1 Gray
Becker walked
Jimenez replaced Gaeckle