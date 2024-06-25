Razorbacks Continue to Stack Position Player Talent from Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to get commitments from strong prospects out of the transfer portal. Rocco Peppi, a utility man who has experience at third base and all three outfield spots across his 3 years in college baseball, announced his commitment to be a Razorback on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday.
Peppi will be on his third D1 school in 4 years, with previous stops at Long Beach State and most recently Fresno State. He slashed .327/.392/.602 with 14 homers and 16 doubles. He was also hit by a pitch 20 times, which ranked in the top 50 among all D1 players. Most of his experience in the field this year came in left field, with 42 of his 45 starts in left.
A native of Huntington Beach, California, Peppi is part of a resurgence of West Coast players to make their way out to Arkansas after both the 2022 and 2023 rosters did not have any players from California. He also becomes the latest addition to a strong outfield class that now features four outfielders.
Arkansas Transfer Portal (So far) :
Incoming (7):
Rocco Peppi (Fresno State)
Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State)
Logan Maxwell (TCU)
Maximus Martin (Georgia State)
Carson Hansen (Milwaukee)
Charles Davalan (FGCU)
Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
Outgoing (2):
Jayson Jones
Hunter Grimes
