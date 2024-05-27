Razorbacks Opponents Revealed for This Week's Regional at Home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas now know which teams they will need to get through in order to advance past the NCAA regional. The Razorbacks earned the No.5 overall seed and will host Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, and Southeast Missouri at Baum-Walker Stadium in a double-elimination format. It is also the fifth time in the last six years that Arkansas is in line to host a Super Regional.
The Hogs are matched with the winner of the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers which also includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs, St. John's Red Storm and the Penn Quakers.
The SEC also locked down four other top 8 seeds including the top three teams with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 7 Georgia.
THE OPPONENT FILES:
Louisiana Tech:
Record: 45-17 (18-6)
Team Slash Line: .299/.395/.478
Team ERA: 4.99
Conference USA Runner-Up
Former Razorback Ethan Bates
Dave Van Horn Record: 21-6
Kansas State:
Record: 32-24 (15-15)
Team Slash Line: .272/.377/.430
Team ERA: 5.40
1-2 in conference tournament
Dave Van Horn: 4-2
Southeast Missouri State:
Record: 34-25 (18-9)
Team Slash Line: .292/.398/.505
Team ERA: 5.72
Ohio Valley Conference Champions
Dave Van Horn Record: 6-1
Regional action kicks off on Friday 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
