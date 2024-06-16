Razorbacks Pick Up Another Portal Outfielder in Complete Rebuild
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has landed the commitment of Milwaukee transfer outfielder Carson Hansen. It is the team's third transfer portal pickup off the offseason and the second outfielder to commit after the Razorbacks picked up Charles Davalan earlier in the week.
Hansen, an incoming junior originally from Pewaukee, Wis. listed at 6-foot 2, 220 pounds, spent the past two years at Milwaukee and broke in his sophomore campaign with a .315/.404/.615 triple slash line with 11 homers and 25 doubles. He also stole seven bases across 55 games and made 50 appearances in right field.
He has also been invited to the Northwoods League for the second summer in a row, making him the only Razorback on the 2025 roster in the Northwoods. The full list of summer assignments can be found here.
Coach Dave Van Horn vowed after the team's exit in the Fayetteville Regional that he would get more athletes and seems to be tailoring his outfield pickups as such. The Razorbacks are not expecting any of the 2024 starting outfield to return, requiring major work to be done in the portal.
