Razorbacks Shore up Infield with Latest Pickup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to work the transfer portal after an early exit from the 2024 NCAA Regional, getting bounced for the second straight year. Maximus Martin announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on X (Formerly Twitter) Wednesday.
Martin is in his third school in three seasons, playing the 2024 season at Georgia State after spending the 2023 season at Rutgers. At Georgia State, he played both center field and shortstop in 44 games, slashing .313/.439/.494 with three homers and 22 RBI. He also drew 32 walks and struck out 43 times.
Originally from Edgewater Park, New Jersey, Martin was the No. 82 overall prospect for the class of 2022 according to Perfect Game but withdrew his name from draft consideration and opted to honor his commitment to Rutgers.
Martin joins a slow developing transfer portal class that is now up to four members. Arkansas has also lost two of its players as the offseason continues to gather momentum.
Arkansas Transfer Portal (So far) :
Incoming (4):
Maximus Martin (Georgia State)
Carson Hansen (Milwaukee)
Charles Davalan (FGCU)
Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
Outgoing (2):
Jayson Jones
Hunter Grimes
