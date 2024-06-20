Razorbacks Land Powerful Transfer Bat
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas remains active in the transfer portal, picking up outfielder Logan Maxwell from TCU, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday.
A native of Lima, Ohio, Maxwell slashed .335/.447/.482 with 30 walks and just 23 strikeouts in 30 games for TCU, 23 of which he was in left field. He is ranked the 19th-best player in the portal so far according to 64Analytics.
Spending the last three seasons with TCU, Maxwell was part of the 2023 run with the Horned Frogs that saw them eliminate the Razorbacks in the Fayetteville Regional and started one of the two games against the Hogs before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He also hit safely in all three of TCU's games in the College World Series.
Maxwell becomes the fifth commitment for Arkansas' Dave Van Horn and third outfielder out of the portal. He also becomes the first transfer not from a mid-major.
Arkansas Transfer Portal (So far) :
Incoming (5):
Logan Maxwell (TCU)
Maximus Martin (Georgia State)
Carson Hansen (Milwaukee)
Charles Davalan (FGCU)
Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
Outgoing (2):
Jayson Jones
Hunter Grimes
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks Shore up Infield with Latest Pickup
• Calipari Compares New Arkansas Recruiting Philosophy to Legendary Coach
• Team Arkansas Looking for TBT Deal with Calipari's Help
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook