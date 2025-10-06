Did Hogs make it into bye week filled cameo fest in latest SEC Shorts episode?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With much of the SEC taking time off for a bye week, the guys over at "SEC Shorts" had quite the dilemma in getting this week's episode out.
Not only did they produce, they put together the longest and best episode of the season. In one of their signature hospital scenes, they start with a hospital lightly stacked with regulars and teams struggling with their bye weeks.
It's prime opportunity for the Hogs to pop in, especially with bye week cameos showing up even once the action gets going. The only question is whether Arkansas snuck its way in without playing a game or would an outsider put the Razorbacks on the sidelines?
Fans from all corners of college football will enjoy what is by far the most dramatic and well shot episode of the season by far.