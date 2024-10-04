All Hogs

Even SEC Roll Call Having Fun at Expense of Razorbacks' Blocking

After a 21-17 loss to Texas A&M, weekly parody noticed problems protecting Taylen Green against Aggies

Andy Hodges

SEC Roll Call on Razorbacks' problems pass blocking
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was hard to miss the ineffectiveness of Arkansas' offensive line problems on pass plays against Texas A&M. Even Matt Mitchell at SEC Roll Call noticed.

The latest episode dropped late this week on YouTube and, of course, they correctly expressed a lot of the frustrations of the Razorbacks' fan base. They need to get it fixed this week because the Tennessee Volunteers are rolling into town Saturday.

No team in the SEC is spared having some fun over their successes and failures every week. Even the exasperation a lot of Arkansas fans are dealing with right now.

The Hogs and Vols will play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC and it's one fans and the media in Arkansas have been getting worked up about all week long. It is the biggest game in town since the 2021 Texas game that ended with fans rushing the field after a big win.

