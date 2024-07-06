WATCH: 2021 Win Over Texas Gets Fresh Look; What's with Hogs' Long Home Losing Streaks?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Today the allHOGS staff looks at the fan overreaction to beating Texas in 2021 through the lens of how poorly Arkansas has played at home against Power Four schools for roughly a decade.
That leads to a look at how things have gone under the past three coaches in Fayetteville home games and whether there is any hope of the Razorbacks ending the current home losing streak against Power Four teams this season. If so, who is the most likely victim and what perfect storm is it going to take to make it happen?
HOGS FEED:
