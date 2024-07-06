All Hogs

WATCH: 2021 Win Over Texas Gets Fresh Look; What's with Hogs' Long Home Losing Streaks?

Power Four teams have dominated Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville under last three coaches

Kent Smith

Kent Smith and Jacob Davis look back on 2021 win over Texas and analyze the Razorbacks tendency to go on long home losing streaks with past three Arkansas coaches.
Kent Smith and Jacob Davis look back on 2021 win over Texas and analyze the Razorbacks tendency to go on long home losing streaks with past three Arkansas coaches. / Kent Smith
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Today the allHOGS staff looks at the fan overreaction to beating Texas in 2021 through the lens of how poorly Arkansas has played at home against Power Four schools for roughly a decade.

That leads to a look at how things have gone under the past three coaches in Fayetteville home games and whether there is any hope of the Razorbacks ending the current home losing streak against Power Four teams this season. If so, who is the most likely victim and what perfect storm is it going to take to make it happen?

Kent Smith

KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

