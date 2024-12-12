After Another Bad Portal Day, What Will Hear Today? | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback football took another couple losses to the transfer portal yesterday. Will this mass exodus ever come to an end for the Hogs?

With linebacker Brad Spence jumping for a new team, then center Addison Nichols (third starting offensive lineman) and there may be more leaving town a lot of fans were counting on coming back for next season.

In addition, starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson officially declared for the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility. Exactly what is it to be positive about going forward for the Razorbacks? It's a hard answer to come up with.

What does the estimated NIL Collective look like for Arkansas? What can Razorback fans anticpiate from the Sam Pittman press conference today? Will we get any straight answers from Pittman this afternoon?

