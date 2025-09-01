After some upsets and rent-a-wins, SEC Roll Call jabs everyone, including Hogs

All Hogs

Andy Hodges

SEC Roll call with Matt Mitchell after Arkansas Razorbacks downed Alabama A&M in the season opener, 52-7.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SEC Roll Call returned for Week 1 with irreverent commentary from creator Matt Mitchell after an opening weekend with some big losses.

Even Arkansas got included in what may have become the best theme of all.

The video landed swift jabs at the conference's most colorful personalities and traditions, blending satire with keen cultural insight. It helps when some of the bigger names stumble and other teams can brag about paying for some easy wins.

The Razorbacks fall into the latter category after paying Alabama A&M a big amount for a 52-7 win at Razorback Stadium that actually saw them turn an immediate 7-0 lead become a 7-7 tie to start the game.

Despite just getting the season started, Mitchell the guys may have been in mid-season form. Texas' loss to Ohio State was an obvious target, but Alabama's stunning beatdown by Florida State probably gave them enough ammunition for a full show if they had wanted.

On the other hand, LSU claimed the prize of biggest win by an SEC team, downing Clemson on the road.

