Another pair of Razorbacks bid farewell, go portaling
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Roster movement continues for teams across the country. That includes Arkansas as the portal pilgrammage out of town continues.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has two more players from the 2024 roster that have entered the transfer portal and are no longer with the hogs. Tight end Shamar Easter and linebacker Juju Pope have gone portaling.
Easter, a native of Ashdown, caught just one pass for 16 yards across his two seasons at Arkansas, one of which was a redshirt year.
A consensus four-star recruit, he had the honor of being the top recruit from Arkansas for the class of 2023. His only catch came against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in a 70-0 blowout after the result of the game was no longer in question.
Pope, a four-star recruit himself according to Rivals, was due to enter his redshirt freshman season after choosing Arkansas over Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, among others. He did not record a stat in a Razorback uniform.
Players have until Friday to enter the portal before it closes.
Pope and Easter join a growing list of expected departures including quarterback Austin Ledbetter, wide receiver Quentin Murphy and offensive lineman Zuri Madison.