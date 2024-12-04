Razorbacks Flip Quarterback, Receiver Originally Committed to UCLA

All Hogs

Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High's Larrabee Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas pulled off a pair of key signing day surprises, flipping both quarterback Madden Iamaleava and wide receiver Jace Brown from UCLA to the Razorbacks. Iamaleava is the younger brother of current Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He had originally verbally committed to the Bruins in May.

Originally from Long Beach, Calif., Iamaleava played high school football at Warren High School and is the No. 24 quarterback of the class and is a four-star according to On3's composite rankings.

Iamaleava becomes the second quarterback in Arkansas' 2025 class, joining Conway's Grayson Wilson. He had offers from over 20 schools including SEC rivals Ole Miss, Tennessee and Auburn.

Minutes after flipping Iamaleava, Brown, a three-star receiver and Iamaleava's high school teammate also became a Hog. He also chose the Razorbacks over other prominent Power Four schools including Arizona, Utah and Notre Dame.

The class now consists of 26 players and is ranked 15th among 16 SEC teams and 29th in the nation. Iamaleava is only the second four-star in coach Sam Pittman's group, joining linebacker Tavion Wallace.

