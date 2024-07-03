Arkansas Lands Class of 2025 4-Star Linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has landed the commitment of linebacker Tavion Wallace, a consensus four-star linebacker for the class of 2025, according to WJCL's Amy Zimmer.
A native of Jesup, Georgia and listed at 6-foot-1, 216 pounds, Wallace is the 57th overall prospect for the class of 2025 and the No. 3 linebacker, according to On3's rankings. He was given just a 1% chance to choose the Razorbacks, according to On3's predictor, but Wallace chose the Hogs over Florida, Georgia and Florida State.
Being an SEC linebacker runs in the Wallace family. His older brother Trevin played three years at Kentucky before being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers with the 74th overall pick.
With this commitment, Arkansas is now 26th in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings and 12th out of 16 SEC teams, with three four-star commits. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams had quite the reaction to Wallace's commitment.
Wallace is the 16th class of 2025 commitment for the Razorbacks and coach Sam Pittman.
