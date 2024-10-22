Breaking Down LSU Game Film Looking at Defense | 4th and 5
Josh Throne, Matt Harris go inside problems stopping Tigers' offensive attack in big loss
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In this week's 4th and 5 breakdown, we dive deep into the Razorbacks' defensive performance in their recent showdown against LSU.
Arkansas came up short in Fayetteville, but what exactly went wrong on defense?
Our expert analysts dissect key plays, missed opportunities, and standout moments from LSU’s offense that caught the Razorbacks off guard. From defensive back coverage breakdowns to pressure on the quarterback, we leave no stone unturned. Whether you're a diehard Hogs fan or just love analyzing defensive football, this is a must-watch!
