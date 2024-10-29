Breaking Down Razorback Offensive Line | Let Grant Cook
In blowout win over Mississippi State, going over game film shows what went right and what still needs work
In this story:
Former Razorback player Grant Cook takes us inside the trenches as he breaks down the performance of the Arkansas offensive line from last week’s game.
With the Razorbacks gearing up for their crucial matchup against Ole Miss, Grant highlights the areas where the O-line excelled and what needs improvement.
The key theme for victory this week? Being more physical! Join us as we discuss the importance of dominating the line of scrimmage and how Arkansas can capitalize on their strengths to secure a win against the Rebels.
