BREAKING: Razorbacks Lose First Defensive Player to Portal

Cornerback that didn't see field enters to name for transfer after not getting playing time for Hogs

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams coaching the linebackers at practice.
Arkansas Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams coaching the linebackers at practice.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has now lost its 10th athlete to the transfer portal with defensive back Dallas Young’s Friday, according to a report. 

The redshirt freshman from Gardendale, Ala., signed with the Razorbacks during the 2023 cycle. Young was the No. 537 overall prospect in his class, No. 57 among defensive backs and the No. 24 in Alabama. 

He chose Arkansas over a host of other high major offers including Mississippi State, Georgia,  Penn State, Ole Miss, Colorado, Nebraska, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Young spent his first season as a redshirt with the Razorbacks before playing primarily special teams recording just one tackle on the year. 

The 6-foot, 200 pound cornerback is the first athlete on Arkansas’ defense to enter the transfer portal. The Razorbacks finished No. 107 nationally in pass defense at 244 yards per game. 

Departing Transfers

TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
WR Jaedson Wilson
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
OL Patrick Kutas
OL Joshua Braun
OL Amaury Wiggins
QB Malachi Singleton
DB Dallas Young

