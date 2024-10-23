Can Razorbacks Figure Out What to Do in Red Zone? | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

Why have Razorbacks struggled to score this season even though overall numbers good?

Andy Hodges

Can the Arkansas Razorbacks break their scoring slump against Mississippi State's struggling defense? Despite ranking fourth in SEC total offense, the Razorbacks find themselves 11th in scoring, hindered by poor red zone performance.

This episode explores the Razorbacks' upcoming matchup against Mississippi State, a team with one of the SEC's weakest defenses, offering a prime opportunity for the Razorbacks to boost their offensive scoring.

Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the sidelines against Tennessee
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the sidelines against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

We discuss the historical challenge the Hogs face as a road favorite, having not covered a 7+ point spread in the SEC since 1998. The conversation also touches on the evolving importance of the transfer portal over traditional high school recruiting and the potential reprieve for Arkansas' offensive line against Mississippi State's last-ranked sack defense.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' strategies and challenges as they aim to capitalize on this crucial SEC matchup.

Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

