Can Razorbacks Keep Winning Edge Against Ole Miss This Week?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With quarterback Taylen Green's impressive 314-yard, 5-touchdown performance and running back Braylon Russell rushing for 175 yards, the Razorbacks' offense is firing on all cylinders.
Despite defensive struggles, allowing 471 yards, Arkansas limited Mississippi State to just 25 points, showcasing resilience.
This episode dives into the Razorbacks' SEC standings, where they are tied for fourth with Alabama, and their potential to climb higher. The discussion also highlights standout performances from freshmen Boogie Fland and DJ Wagner in Arkansas's basketball exhibition against top-ranked Kansas.
In Sunday's national media poll, Ole Miss dropped a spot to No. 19 after beating the Oklahoma Sooners at home, 24-16. While essentially that means nothing, it likely will get Lane Kiffin's team's attention as they come to Fayetteville for a game kicking off at 11:45 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.